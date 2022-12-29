Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves will next month launch his latest book.

The Book called “A Time of Respair – Beyond COVID, Volcanic Eruptions, Hurricane Elsa and Global Turmoil: Fresh Hope for St Vincent and the Grenadines”.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said the book was written to engender hope in the Vincentian population both at home and abroad, noting that the book had its first launch in New York.

I say this not to promote the book, but simply that it contains within its pages, reflections on precisely the subject which I’m talking about,” said Gonsalves.

Former President of the United States of America, Bill Clinton and Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres were among those who received copies.

Copies were also given to Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley; Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis, Terrance Drew; Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, Philip Pierre; among others.