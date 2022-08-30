Government will place an even greater emphasis on Technical and Vocational Education.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, who recently assumed the portfolio for Tertiary Education, stressed the need for a major thrust in technical/vocational education “beyond what we have now….in order to provide the manpower for the paradigm shift in the economy”.

The Prime Minister noted with a veritable boom in the construction industry, there is a scarcity of skilled workers as many have taken up opportunities regionally and even further afield.

Dr. Gonsalves said contractors on major projects have even asked permission for skilled workers to be brought into the country.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to meet with the top tier of the St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College on Friday.