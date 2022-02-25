With the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, citizens here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines have expressed concern for Vincentian students located in Russia.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has provided an update on these students in Russia, giving the assurance that is everything is well with them.

Prime Minister Gonsalves gave this update during a call to WEFM’s Wake Up Morning Show earlier today.

“You know we have seven or eight students at the moment in Russia and she has gotten in touch with the person who is the point person and everyone is in order. There’s no problem with them, certainly not at the moment.” He said.

Prime Minister Gonsalves during his call also disclosed that he had written a letter to Russia’s President Putin; however he did not disclose the contents of that letter.

“I’ll give this information, I’ve written a letter to President Putin. I’m not disclosing the contents of the letter, at least not yet. I’m pretty sure that he would have received it by now. I just want to indicate that.” The Prime Minister said.