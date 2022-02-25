As the Red Cross signals that it will no longer to be able to continue paying the rental fees for families displaced by eruption of La Soufriere volcano, it has been decided by the Cabinet that the Ministry of Social Development will continue these payments.

This was announced by Acting Prime Minister Montgomery Daniel during a recent appearance on NBC Radio’s Face to Face program.

He said the reason for this, is due to the fact that there will be persons still in shelters even after the end of March since repairs on their homes have not yet been completed.

“The agency BRAGSA will continue to do the repairs in all of the various levels: one, two, three and four; so that within the month of March, of course, you will still have operations in the repairs of those houses, that will be done to make existing housing conditions improved, so that families can go back to their homes.”

“By the end of March we are expecting to have a number of families going back to their respective homes. If in the event that all of these families are still not accommodated in their homes, work will continue to repair these homes; and so that the individuals who are still not in their homes that the ministry of social development will continue to pay the rent for wherever these individuals are renting at this time”. He said.

The Acting Prime Minister urged these families to continue to check with the social development ministry to ensure they are identified and included on the list.

Minister Daniel on payment of rental fees.