Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, who now holds the portfolio for post secondary and tertiary education, has vowed to have a hands-on approach when it comes to his new ministerial responsibilities.

The Prime Minister was at the time speaking on radio when disclosed his plans to visit campuses where Vincentian students are currently pursuing studies as well as discussed his past visits to campuses.

“As I said to Parliament yesterday, I will try as best as I can to get to our students at other places, the university campuses and in Cuba in Wales, where we have a concentration that visit is—I’m hoping to see if I can do that sometime shortly after I go to the United Nations General Assembly in late September, provided that I can be accommodated by the university in Wales and so on and so forth. I just saw students in Taiwan a few weeks ago in early august,” Gonsalves said.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said he intends to have discussions with the leadership of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College, to become better informed on certain matters, as well as share ideas, before embarking on the new initiatives that he has in mind.