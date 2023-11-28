Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has continued to appeal to the young men of St. Vincent and the Grenadines to steer away from lives of crime.

The Prime Minister urged the young people of SVG to make the most of opportunities that are available to them through programs such as ON-SITE, YES program, PRYME program and more.

He noted that in most cases, for young men, a life of crime leads to an early death or going to prison at an early age.

“There’s always help, for instance, through PRYME program and there’s special programs like YES and ON SITE for young people. These opportunities are preferable by far than to go to crime. I want to say this to the young men in particular, I want you to use your brain; if you look at what is happening, once you get involved with this to look for easy money and criminal activity; one or two things are going to happen to you, you’re going to die young or you’re going to go to jail young,” the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister was at the time addressing the “Love is the answer” March and Rally in Layou on Friday November 24th.

The Prime Minister in his address noted that most of the people losing their lives through crime in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, as well as the ones perpetrating heinous crimes are young males.

He emphasized the importance of parents ensuring that their children have the appropriate foundation at home in order to avoid falling victim to a life of crime.