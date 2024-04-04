The existing membership of the Bequia Sailing Club and the office of Grenadines Affairs has committed to the revitalization of the Bequia Sailing Club.

According to an official release, once this is achieved, the Bequia Sailing Club can return to being the Organising Authority for Bequia Easter Regatta 2025 and beyond, with a full complement of sailing activities, including CSA-accredited Yacht Races.

The Bequia Sailing Club said that a general meeting has been set for April 19th, at the Bequia Anglican Primary School, which will ascertain the interest within the Bequia community in having the Regatta fully re-established for 2025.

The club states that with a good level of interest and commitment confirmed an agenda can then be set for an AGM of the Bequia Sailing Club at which a new Executive will be elected and other working Committees established as soon as possible to enable planning for Regatta 2025 to commence without delay.

Sailing enthusiasts in Bequia, potential Sailing Club members, former Members, Life Members, and all stakeholders interested in being part of this initiative have been invited to attend this General Meeting of the Bequia Sailing Club and become part of the rebuilding of Bequia’s world-famous Bequia Regatta.