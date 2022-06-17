With complaints about the current state of regional travel growing, many are now calling for a return of LIAT.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves during his appearance on VC3’s Roundtable Talk gave his thoughts on the possibility of the airline making a return, in a statement that ultimately ended with “we will see”.

“I don’t think that LIAT could be back as LIAT 1974 LTD, it possibly could be back as LIAT 2022 or LIAT 2023 LTD, or something of that kind” he said.

The Prime Minister noted that for this to happen a certain level of commitment will be required from various governments.

“But that will require a commitment from more governments and we may well have to have partner from somewhere in Latin America or Central America along with us to—we will see” he said.

Prime Minister Gonsalves during the interview pointed out that he was criticized by many back in April of 2020 for including funds to assist LIAT in the supplementary budget.

