While all schools except the St. Vincent Grammar School were set to be reopened on Monday, there were hiccups at three of the nation’s schools that did not see those schools reopen as planned. Those schools were the Kingstown Preparatory School, the Stubbs Primary School, and the Emmanuel High School Mesopotamia.

While all three schools are now fully operational, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves expressed annoyance at the circumstances surrounding the Kingstown School, and is requesting a report concerning the matter.

“The one which particularly annoys me is the Kingstown Preparatory School situation, and I’m asking for a report on it. I was advised that the entity that was responsible for the painting of the school went too late to do the painting, and apparently the school was organized properly for school—that’s what I was told—and that the people who went to paint, went to paint too late and apart from the question of the pain fumes, which permeated with the work completed on Sunday evening, they simply left the place in shambles, at least some of the classrooms, I was told,” Gonsalves said.

He also made mention of the conditions of the areas where work on the school’s roof had taken place.

“The roof which has been fixed, the people who did the fixing, didn’t do the cleaning of the relevant rooms, and some classrooms which were already in order, with the painting, were put in disarray,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that all problems with the Kingstown Preparatory School were taken care of on Monday, allowing for the school to be reopened on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said he is asking for a report on the issue, and apologized for the incident.