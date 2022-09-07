The weekend of the 2nd to the 4th September 2022 was a very busy one for the members of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, as it relates to serious crimes.

There were three (3) reported incidents of shooting that resulted in two (2) persons being fatally wounded, while two (2) other persons received bodily injuries with varying degree of seriousness.

The Police in an official release said they also have knowledge of an audio recording of persons purportedly issuing threats. The audio recording and the reports of shooting are all being investigated.

Additionally, on the evening of Tuesday 6th September 2022, as part of the investigations, a vehicle was intercepted and searched. A firearm was met in the vehicle. The occupants of the vehicle were arrested and investigations are continuing.

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force said it is utilizing its resources to ensure that the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines remain safe. We are also soliciting the assistance of the members of the public to assist us in this regard.

We thank the public for their continued support and assistance, and the members of the Police Force for their continued hard work and dedication to the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and its visitors.