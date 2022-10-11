Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves following his meeting with King Charles III faced criticism for accepting the meeting despite his opposition to the monarchial system.

The Prime Minister during a recent press conference addressed this criticism, calling it imbecilic, while highlighting the positive outcomes that have been a result of the King’s involvement with SVG.

“Not because I am not in favour of a monarchial system, I must be disrespectful to the King or to the British Monarch, I mean that imbecilic, that’s infantile,” Gonsalves said.

The Prime Minister goes on to speak of the fruit that have come as a result of SVG’s relationship with King Charles throughout the years.

“This is someone whom I also had to go personally to tell thanks for helping to arrange fifty-five scholarships worth four and a half million pounds; and this is someone I also had to go to say thanks because of the contribution that he made to the British Red Cross and as patron of the British Red Cross and the contribution they made to our relief efforts in St. Vincent and the Grenadines during the time of COVID, and Bernard Morgan, who is the head of the local Red Cross can tell you that!” the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister also brought attention to the King’s strong and progressive position on climate change, noting that that position is in line with a lot of progressive discussion on the topic.