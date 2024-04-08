World number one Novak Djokovic says the Paris Olympics are “a priority” for him this year.

The 36-year-old Serb has won a joint-record 24 Grand Slams but is yet to win an Olympic gold medal.

Although he earned a bronze at Beijing 2008, he has lost the third-place match twice in his three Olympic appearances since.

The Paris Olympic tournament will be staged in late July at Roland Garros, the traditional venue for the French Open, which this year takes place from 20 May to 9 June.