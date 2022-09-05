The Sandals Beaches resort is expected to be in full operation by early 2024. This is according to Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture Carlos James, while providing an update on the construction progress on the Issue At Hand program on Sunday.

“Work has already started on Beaches as well, laying the foundation, working with a number of local contractors, as well as some contractors were coming in for the training of locals because the type of construction that they will be doing there is a particular team of contractors who have a particular skill set, which there is no doubt that they have to pass on that skill set to local Vincentian contractors. But they are quite keen and getting their facility up to—we’re hoping to see by another few months. By the end of next year, we can see that that facility at least partially completed to a point where by early 2024 you can have the full operation of Beaches.” James said.

Executive Chairman of Sandals Resorts International, Adam Stewart, in March of this year, announced an increase in Sandals’ investment Beaches Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Resort.