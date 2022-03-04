Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a triple shooting that took place Thursday March 3rd 2022 at Pole Yard, Arnos Vale.

According to a release from Public Relations and Complaints Department at about 11:20 p.m. on Thursday, several persons were gathered in a shop at Pole Yard when an assailant appeared at the shop door and opened fire those inside.

As a result of this, three men, Owen Stoddard of Paul’s Avenue, Jomo Brudy of Edinboro and Arnos Vale and Randolph Samuel of Lowmans Hill, all received gunshot wounds about their bodies.

All three were transported to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital for medical attention where 48 year old Stoddard later succumbed to his injuries.

According to police the other two victims were reported to be in stable condition.

Stoddard’s death marks the sixth homicide reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines for 2022.