Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has called for there to be a thorough investigation into circumstances surrounding the death of teenage motorcyclist Cjae Weekes.

Prime Minister Gonsalves while speaking on NBC Radio spoke of plans to communicate with the Attorney General about the matter.

“I’ve been reading statements from the police, I wanted to get statements—the young man who died, Cjae Weekes—because I’m going to speak to the Attorney General today. I spoke to the commissioner about it already, that we need to have the coroner’s inquest very quickly, because he died in unnatural—sudden or unnatural circumstance—and let evidence be done before the coroner’s court, which is required by the coroner’s act.” He said.

Prime Minister Gonsalves went on to speak more about his discussions with the commissioner of police.

“I requested before I came back, well even before I left, I requested of the commissioner to make sure that this matter is investigated thoroughly, like all matters.” He said.

Cjae Weekes was admitted to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, February 27th 2022.

According to reports, on that day Weekes was riding his motorcycle at Vermont when he was reportedly run over by a police vehicle during a chase.

He suffered multiple injuries, including a broken spine which paralyzed him.

The teenager died at the hospital four days later, on February 6.

