While discussing the current rate of crime in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves made it clear that there is no quick fix to this issue.

The Prime Minister highlighted various factors, such as a person’s upbringing and more that contribute to the occurrences of these crimes.

“It’s a minority of persons, a very tiny minority who are involved in these serious forms of anti-social behavior and violent conduct—criminal conduct. But this problem doesn’t have a quick fix. It has to deal with; how we were brought up, our families, what happens in the schools, what happens in the communities. Of course, policing the legal systems and all those things are important, but how we grow up and how we are trained and socialized, particularly for young boys” he said.

Prime Minister Gonsalves while speaking on VC3’s Roundtable Talk also said that the United States of America has to play a role in helping to control the flow of guns into SVG.

“The United States of America has to help us in containing the flow of arms coming out of the United States” he said.

Gonsalves then points out the state of gun crimes in the US, and the various places there that are susceptible to gun attacks.

He said that “there is no easy magic bullet” and that “all of us have to work together to deal with this demon in a tiny minority of our people”.