There is no opportunity in guns. This was Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves message to the young men of St. Vincent and the Grenadines while speaking about the recent spike in gun activity among young males in the country.

The Prime Minister urged the country’s youth to take advantage of educational, sporting and training opportunities available.

His advice comes as the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force has launched an investigation into shootings that took place over the week of September 9th to 12th.

“It has been quite difficult, quite challenging with COVID and the volcanic eruptions but I am just asking you—that we must try not to create additional difficulties for ourselves, like for instance, the increased criminal activities with guns among some young males. I just want to make the simple point, you can’t live in a virtual world, you have to live in a real world, and there is no opportunity in guns. There are a lot of opportunities in the country for young people, including young males; for training, for education, for jobs, if you want to get into business, sports, culture,” Gonsalves said.

Prime Minister Gonsalves continued his plea to young Vincentian males to steer away from guns, warning of harsh realities of living a life heavily involved with gun crime.

“You think you may be big and strong, and your gun may give you a sense of power, but I tell you, you kill somebody today, put your pot on the fire, that either that persons friends or families are coming at you tomorrow or day after tomorrow. It makes absolutely no sense, and I am making this special plea to young persons, young males in particular. The future is bright for you, but you have the seize the opportunities, not the gun,” he said.

The Prime Minister stressed that there are numerous opportunities for young males to gain training, an education, and jobs; highlighting programs such as PRYME for those who are interested in starting businesses of their own.