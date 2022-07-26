There is no data that suggests a significant link between crime and poverty in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, says Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves.

This was in response to question asked during the house of assembly on Monday.

Prime Minister Gonsalves referred to the matter of a possible link between crime and violence and poverty as complicated.

“There is no data we have available which shows a significant connection between crime and violence and poverty, no significant connection. Clearly, Madame Speaker, there are persons who may steal because they are in a situation of poverty, but there are persons who are in situations of poverty who don’t steal; so the matter is a complicated one.,” Gonsalves said.

The Prime Minister then proceeded to provide statistics of reported crimes from the year 2018 to 2021, which saw the numbers decline over time.

According to statistics provided by the Prime Minister the total numbers of crimes reported by year are as follows:

2018 – 6,065

2019 – 5,385

2020 – 5,148

2021 – 3,995

Gonsalves also provide statistics pertaining to crimes where females were victims:

2018 – 785

2019 – 752

2020 – 653

2021 – 472

Prime Minister Gonsalves said that issues related to homicide are taken seriously by the Government, and that an array of strategies and tactical approaches reflect this position.