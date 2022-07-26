All laboratory services in St Vincent and the Grenadines are currently being decentralized so as to adequately accommodate the Vincentian public.

Minister of Health, Wellness and the Environment Hon. St. Clair Prince said this extension of lab services will provide increased access and equity.

Prince said “Whenever a test becomes unavailable at one lab site for whatever reason, the public is advised to seek services at another public lab”. Lab services are available at another clinical lab at the Modern Medical Complex in Georgetown with four (4) more laboratories being developed; at the Union Island Health Centre, Buccament Bay Polyclinic, Levi Latham Health Complex and Canouan (at a site to be determined).

These labs should become operational by the last quarter of 2022. “The strategy is to build laboratory services that is resilient, accessible, equitable to all Vincentians” Prince said.

Minister Prince was speaking at the sitting of the House of Parliament on Monday July 25th.

Minister Prince on Labs being decentralized.