Commencing Monday June 13th fully vaccinated travellers to St. Vincent and the Grenadines will not be required to arrive with a COVID-19 test; however they still may be tested for COVID-19 on arrival in country as determined by the Port Health Officer. This is one of the main changes included in Phase#24 of the entry protocols.

Fully vaccinated travelers to SVG will also not be required to complete a pre-arrival form at health.gov.vc.

Unvaccinated travelers will still be required to arrive with a negative Rapid Antigen COVID-19 test, done no more than 24 hours before arrival, or a PCR COVID-19 test done no more than 72 hours before arrival.

The Pre- Arrival Form is no longer required to enter St. Vincent and the Grenadines.