Earlier this, the government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines entered into a contractual agreement with NH International (Caribbean) Limited for the construction of the Holiday Inn Express hotel at Diamond.

Present at the contract signing ceremony was Minister of Finance Camillo Gonsalves, who said the construction of the hotel will continue the complete transformation of the Diamond area.

“By the end of next year, this hotel, in time for the tourist season next year, this hotel will be built and will continue the complete transformation of the Diamond area.

Those of you who can think back a decade or so ago will remember that that was essentially a pasture. Now you have the Vincent Beache athletic stadium under construction, you have national properties building, the hospitality building, you have the centre of excellence, you’re soon to have a community centre, the entire area has been transformed, and this particular hotel will be one of the jewels of that transformation,” Gonsalves said.

The Holiday Inn Express will be a 92 room facility constructed at a cost of EC$ 52 million. The construction of the hotel is expected to last approximately 18 months and at its peak employ in excess of 120 construction workers.

Minister Camillo Gonsalves on Construction of Holiday Inn