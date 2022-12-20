Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves says measures are being taken to address the upsurge in yacht burglaries in Bequia and other parts of the country, but has declined to disclose the details of some of those tactics.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said patrols have been increased as part of “a very concerted attempt” to arrest those crimes.

Caribbean Safety and Security Net, which tracks maritime safety in the region, reported a number of these crimes in St Vincent and the Grenadines. During a recent sitting of Parliament, Opposition Leader Godwin Friday, MP for the Northern Grenadines where Bequia is located, reported a recent spate of yacht break-ins in Admiralty Bay and said there have also been attacks on yachts in harbours and bays throughout the country.

Prime Minister Gonsalves, who is also Minister of National Security, Legal Affairs and Information, acknowledged the recent upsurge in break-ins on yachts, saying that the police and Coast Guard have increased patrols on land and on sea.