The National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) through funding from the World Bank under the Canada Caribbean Resilient Facility (CRF), is hosting a National Stakeholders Consultation to present the Final Draft of the Updated St. Vincent and the Grenadines Comprehensive Disaster Management (CDM) Policy starting today Tuesday June 13th and will continue on Wednesday 14th June, 2023.

According to NEMO this Consultation targets national level stakeholders with a role and/or interest in Comprehensive Disaster Management in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The main objectives of the sessions are:

· To present the context and outcome of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Daft Comprehensive Disaster Management Policy updating process.

· To review and endorse the Draft St. Vincent and the Grenadines Comprehensive Disaster Management Policy.

· To agree on next steps for operationalizing the Policy and executing its strategic interventions and specific actions.

The Consultation to present the Draft St. Vincent and the Grenadines Updated Comprehensive Disaster Management (CDM) Policy will take place at the Seventh-Day Adventist Conference Room at Old Montrose, Kingstown commencing at 8:30 a.m. each day.