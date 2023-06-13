Two decades ago, on Friday, June 13, 2003, eight young men took the oath of office to join the ranks of the Royal St. Vincent and Grenadines Police Force.

Twenty years later, five remain steadfast in their sworn duties to serve the citizens of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Sergeants Samuel Hoyte and Chris John, Corporals Selwyn McBarnette and Dalton Michael, and Constable Cornel Williams will mark the occasion on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

To mark the occasion, the elated officers will participate in several social activities. While reminiscing on their accomplishments, the delighted officers noted that, notwithstanding their challenges, they remained resilient and persistent with the hope of serving the Government, People, and visitors to St. Vincent and the Grenadines for many many more years to come.

Mr. Colin John, Commissioner of Police, and other ranks of the RSVGPF congratulate the five officers on their achievement and dedication to SVG and wish them the best in their future undertakings.