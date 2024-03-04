The National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) has extended invitations to residents, business owners, and other interested stakeholders in the vicinity of the Decommissioned E.T Joshua Airport to take part in community consultation on Tuesday 5th March, 2024 at the Girls High School, Arnos Vale at 5:30 p.m.

According to NEMO, the purpose of the community consultation is to discuss the National Tsunami Programme for St. Vincent and the Grenadines and participation in the 2024 Caribe Wave Tsunami Exercise which will take place on March 21, 2024.

The National Emergency Management Organisation has asked residents, business owners, and other interested stakeholders in the vicinity of the Decommissioned E.T Joshua Airport to make a special effort to attend the community consultation on Tuesday.