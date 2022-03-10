The National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) in collaboration with the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency Coordinating Unit conducted a virtual National Level Tabletop Exercise.

NEMO via an official release said this was done in an effort to test its operational capabilities and to evaluate the national plans and policies that are in place to achieve the national level of preparedness required to prepare for and respond to catastrophic events. Over one hundred persons participated in this exercise which took place on Thursday 3rd March, 2022.

According to NEMO, the purpose of the exercise was to build preparedness for threats and hazards by providing a low-risk, cost-effective environment to test and validate plans, policies, procedures, and capabilities. Also to identify resource requirements, capability gaps, capacity, strengths, areas for improvement, and potential best practices.

Director of NEMO, Michelle Forbes, said this exercise presented an opportunity for government agencies, the private sector, non-governmental organizations and community groups to test operational capabilities and to evaluate their plans and policies.