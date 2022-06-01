Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic agreed their French Open quarter-final started too late after the four-hour match ended at 01:15 AM in Paris.

Nadal won in four sets to beat his great rival in Tuesday’s night session.

Asked if it was too late to be playing, Nadal said: “It is without a doubt. I understand television pays a lot of money but we need to find a balance.”

Djokovic added: “Broadcasters say it’s going to be night match, day match. They give the money. They decide.”

Spanish fifth seed Nadal, going for a record-extending 14th men’s singles title at Roland Garros, won against Serbia’s Djokovic.