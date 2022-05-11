Nurses registered to work in Montserrat are being encouraged to support the local healthcare system which needs more nurses.

Montserrat’s Ministry of Health and Social Services is reaching out to nurses in the Montserrat diaspora who are willing to come and support the island’s health care system on a short to medium-term basis.

Nurses living overseas, including retired nurses, who are registered in Montserrat, are being encouraged to register with the ministry to either volunteer or engage in paid stints on Montserrat.

Montserrat’s Health Ministry says it continues to face a shortage of nurses on the island which has been exacerbated by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.