Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Chelsea’s Sam Kerr have won the men’s and women’s PFA players’ player of the year awards.

The pair won the Golden Boot in 2021-22 as top scorer in the Premier League and Women’s Super League respectively.

Manchester City’s Phil Foden, 22, won the young player of the year award for the second consecutive season.

Lauren Hemp, 21, who plays for City in the WSL, was named the young player of the season for a record-breaking fourth season in a row.

That makes the England international the most decorated PFA award winner ever across all categories.