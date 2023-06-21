The evening of Tuesday June 20th saw the unveiling of 9 women who will compete for the crown in October in the 2023 edition of the Miss SVG pageant.

The unveiling ceremony which took place at the LaVue Boutique Hotel & Beach Club featured the reigning Miss SVG; Jada Ross and this year’s contestants who will be supported by their chaperones and sponsors.

This year’s contestants are as follows:

Contestant #1: Miss Grenadine House – Letiesha Barbour

Contestant #2: Miss Metrocint General Insurance Limited – Denicia Boastswain

Contestant #3: Miss Play 4 – Deana Fairbairn

Contestant #4: Miss Massy Stores Limited – Arena Foy

Contestant #5: Miss National Lotteries Authority – Trina Hooper

Contestant #6: Miss Flow – Nia Laborde

Contestant #7: Miss Coreas ACE Hardware – Simesha Millington

Contestant #8: Miss JCI St. Vincent – Tara Richardson

Contestant #9: Miss Intransit Exports – Royesha Telemaque

The Miss SVG pageant will be held on Saturday, 7th October 2023 and contestants will vie for the prestigious title, a fully-funded scholarship, and other cash prizes.