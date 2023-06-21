The evening of Tuesday June 20th saw the unveiling of 9 women who will compete for the crown in October in the 2023 edition of the Miss SVG pageant.
The unveiling ceremony which took place at the LaVue Boutique Hotel & Beach Club featured the reigning Miss SVG; Jada Ross and this year’s contestants who will be supported by their chaperones and sponsors.
This year’s contestants are as follows:
Contestant #1: Miss Grenadine House – Letiesha Barbour
Contestant #2: Miss Metrocint General Insurance Limited – Denicia Boastswain
Contestant #3: Miss Play 4 – Deana Fairbairn
Contestant #4: Miss Massy Stores Limited – Arena Foy
Contestant #5: Miss National Lotteries Authority – Trina Hooper
Contestant #6: Miss Flow – Nia Laborde
Contestant #7: Miss Coreas ACE Hardware – Simesha Millington
Contestant #8: Miss JCI St. Vincent – Tara Richardson
Contestant #9: Miss Intransit Exports – Royesha Telemaque
The Miss SVG pageant will be held on Saturday, 7th October 2023 and contestants will vie for the prestigious title, a fully-funded scholarship, and other cash prizes.