The Ministry of Education here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines is currently reviewing their security protocols.

This is according to Minister of Education Curtis King who said the review of the protocols was prompted by the leak of Caribbean Examination Council (CXC)’s Math paper 2.

“Basically, what lessons we have learned, basically is that we have to review our local protocols, security protocols as they relate to the collection, storage, and distribution of these examination papers, so that a similar leakage will not occur here in St. Vincent,” he said.

The CXC, which has now concluded its investigation, says that the security measures which they have put in place have led them to identify the country as Jamaica and the examination centre where the leak originated.