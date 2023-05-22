Saboto Caesar, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural transformation, Industry and Labour is on an official visit to the Republic of Cuba. During his stay, he is expected to meet with Cuba’s Minister of Agriculture as well as small farmers, agro-processors and technicians.

St Vincent and the Grenadines has benefitted significantly from the relationship with the Government and people of Cuba through their assistance in the 2015 livestock production initiative.

Minister Caesar believes that the growing demand for cattle to be exported from St Vincent and the Grenadines has created an opportunity for the expansion of cattle production with the continued assistance of Cuba. The Minister will meet with several livestock technicians and will hold talks with the General Director of Livestock Alan Rodriguez Leon on enhancing the national herd.

Discussions will take place in exploring the possibility of having skilled agriculture producers assist in the transfer of knowledge in tropical agriculture production systems. The Minister’s visit will also seek to focus on the Agro-tourism industry and its continued elevation within the agricultural sector.

Agro-tourism is included in the national agriculture diversification strategy. This is the Minister’s first ministerial visit to the Republic of Cuba.

The visit is facilitated by Cuba’s Ambassor to St. Vincent and the Grenadines Amb. José Manuel Ventura and St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ Ambassador to Cuba Amb. Ellsworth John and Charmane Tappin John through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Minister will return to the state on Friday, May, 26th