Minister of Education Curtis King has explained the issues as it pertains to the Ministry’s release of this year’s CXC exam results.

Minister King during an interview with the Agency for Public Information cited issues such as some schools have entire classes having their marks returned as ungraded for several subjects.

The Education Minister noted that this situation is not isolated, hence the reason why there is a high level of urgency in the effort to have the problem resolved.

“There are some issues that have to be resolved before you can do a proper analysis of those results and thus share them with the public. Now, without going into a lot of details, I’d give you an example: There are students, in fact, at some schools there are entire classes where in a particular subject, or in some subjects all the students received what is referred to as ungraded for the particular subject or subjects.

Now, this is not a situation where one or two students suffered from that issue, this is not an issue where one school is affected. So, given the magnitude of the issue, obviously we have to resolve it before we do a proper analysis and release the results,” King said.

Minister King said it was the Ministry’s hope that the issues would have been resolved by the Wednesday of this week, but up to the time of the his interview this morning there had been no word on the resolution of the problem.

He noted that students have access to their results via the CXC’s online portal.

He however assured that it is being worked on, and that by next week the Ministry of Education should be in a position to release the results.