A partnership between the Kenville Horne Sports Academy that is based in Rose Hall and Simon Brooker, a UK citizen with Vincentian parentage has resulted in thousands of masks, sanitizer and sports vest being distributed to a number of government institutions here.

Among the beneficiaries of the generous donations were the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, the Buccument Polyclinic, the Chautebelair Hospital and the Troumaca Ontario Secondary School.

Brooker, CEO of HBG Active Wear and a champion bodybuilder said that he hopes the donation would relieve some of the pressure the country faced from the COVID-19 pandemic. He said that he was very happy to give to the country where his mother and father were born.

Brooker also donated a number of active wear vests to the Kenville Horne Sports Academy and the Troumaca Ontario Secondary school.

Founder/ Director of the Kenville Horne Sports Academy, Kenville Horne expressed appreciation to Brooker. He said that he was happy to partner with the champion body builder to bring benefit to the people of SVG.