Following reports of faulty landing gear discovered during test flights of a recently acquired LIAT 2020 aircraft, officials have moved quickly to purchase new parts.

Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston Browne, confirmed the reports over the weekend but assured that new parts have been sourced.

The airline must undergo the test flight process to obtain its Air Operator’s Certificate (AOC) before commencing regular scheduled flights.

The Antiguan Prime Minister noted that the other two aircraft the government seeks to purchase from the Caribbean Development Bank will also require extensive repairs before being deemed airworthy.

LIAT 2020 emerges as the successor to LIAT 1974. The new airline is a partnership between regional governments and Nigerian airline Air Peace, which owns 70 percent of its shares.