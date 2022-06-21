Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar is giving commendation to local agro-processors.

Minister Caesar during a recent appearance on Star Radio expressed that he sees no need for any Vincentian to buy plantain chips not made in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, since the ones produced here are of such high quality.

“I must commend many of the agro-processors in St. Vincent and the Grenadines because they have improved significantly when it comes to packaging. I don’t think that there is a need for any Vincentian to buy any imported plantain chips,” he said.

Minister Caesar explained that the reason that he sees no need for Vincentians to buy imported plantain chips is high productions value of the local product.

“The quality of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines plantain chips, it’s excellent. It can go on the international market,” Caesar stated.

Minister Caesar while calling on Vincentians to support local products, made a special appeal to visitors to the country who decide to try these products to also become agents for them.

“I want for persons, when you go to the supermarkets to buy the locally produced value added items, and for the visitors who are here for Carnival, when you are going back look at some of the locally produced products, take them back to Brooklyn, take them back to London, to Toronto, to Montreal, and don’t just take them back and use them and when they’re finished you discard the bottle, but try to see if you can become an agent for these products,” Minister Caesar said.