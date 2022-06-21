The 8 stunning contestants for Miss SVG 2022 were unveiled on Monday night.

The Carnival Development Corporation in collaboration with the Beauty Shows Committee hosted a sashing ceremony for the contestants at the Murray’s Heights Hotel.

Contestant number one is Pallavi Browne, Miss Play 4.

Contestant number two is Rockel Coombs, Miss Intransit Export.

Contestant number three is Shannan John, Miss CEDCO.

Contestant number four is Shadyn McLean, Miss Davyn.

Contestant number five is Arielle Ollivierre, St. Vincent Brewery Ltd.

Contestant number six is Shanyah Peters, Miss Flow.

Contestant number seven is Jada Ross, Miss Lotto.

And Contestant number 8 is Tanique Swift, Miss Massy Stores Ltd.

The 2022 edition of the Miss SVG pageant is scheduled for October 29th. It is being held for the first time since 2019.