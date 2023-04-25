The Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA) is participating in the Fourth Global Conference of the One Planet Network’s Sustainable Food Systems Program. Until the end of the week, stakeholders from diverse regions will discuss how to tackle multiple crises facing humanity, by building sustainable, resilient, healthy and inclusive agrifood systems.

The meeting was jointly organized by the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), in coordination with other governmental and civil society organizations, including the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock of Costa Rica. It is taking place in Hanoi, from Monday, April 24 to Thursday, April 27. Vietnam’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development is hosting the meeting, which will also be attended by the Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry and Labour of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Hon. Saboto Caesar. Minister Caesar and colleague Ministers from several continents met yesterday with the Prime Minister of Vietnam to dialogue on food production systems.

The One Planet network is a global community of practitioners, public policymakers and experts, including representatives of government, business, civil society, academia and international organizations, which promotes sustainable production and consumption. This is one of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that the international community has established as part of the 2030 Agenda.

Discussions in the Hanoi forum will focus on the transformations needed to enable food systems to contribute to overcoming the overlapping and interrelated crises now facing humanity, due to climate change, loss of biodiversity, inflation, the energy situation, hunger, malnutrition and the war in Eastern Europe.