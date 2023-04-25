Another phase of the Kingstown, Port Modernisation Project begins today Tuesday, April 25, 2023. According to Assistant Project Manager in the Project Implementation Unit, Lenski Douglas, the all clear has been given for AECON to begin offshore sand dredging between Argyle, Diamond and Brighton.

The dredging vessel, which arrived at Port Kingstown over the weekend, completed calibration, will sailed at first light, on Tuesday morning, to begin dredging.

During an interview with the Agency for Public Information Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said 1.17 million cubic meters of sand will be dredged to fill 16 acres of reclaimed land at the port project site in Kingstown. Dr Gonsalves said, experts have advised that over 10 million cubic meters of material is deposited in the area between Argyle and Brighton.

Over the next seven weeks dredging is expected to take place some 750 meters from the shoreline, without any negative impact on coastal wave action.

The Port Modernisation Project is the second largest capital project in this country’s history, it is being done at a cost of EC$620 million. The project forms part of Government’s urban development project which includes the rehabilitation of Little Tokyo.