The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force has launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding a shooting incident in which a 35-year-old Shopkeeper of Edinboro, was shot about his body by a masked man at Ottley Hall at about 10:15 am on July 31st.

The RSVGPF is calling on members of the public who have information that can help with the investigation to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 1-784-456-1810 or 1- 784-457-1211 ext. 4837 or 999/911.

Police have given the assurance that all calls will be treated confidentially.

Meanwhile…

Tiquaido Williams, a 26-year-old Unemployed of Bequia, was arrested and charged on August 1st 2023 with the theft of one (1) Glock 19 pistol, valued at $3,500.00ECC and fifteen (15) rounds of .9mm ammunition valued $15.00ECC, a total value $3,515.00ECC – stolen at Arnos Vale between 2:00 pm on July 21st and 4:00 pm on July 29th.

Williams will appear at the Serious Offences Court to answer the charge.