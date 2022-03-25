Following protest by Layou residents on Wednesday against the proposed construction of a jetty at Jackson Bay, representative for the Central Leeward constituency and Minister of National Mobilization Orando Brewster during a call to Star Radio clarified the issue.

Minister Brewster said that persons are incorrect in saying that the jetty had already been approved by the Government, when in fact it is still in the application phase and objection to the project is still possible.

“There is process, I must say that, and this is just the application phase and I have seen persons say that “listen they already have permission to build, the government gave it” that is absolutely not true, and let me denounce that now. It is in the beginning phase of the application process” he said.

Minister Brewster also said those in objection of the construction of jetty can file that objection.

“Everyone is given a due diligence because the physical planning board will have to their studies and assessment but however there is a stipulated time, I think it is within fourteen days, if there is an objection to this structure being constructed—you have to get that documentation into the physical planning board to let them know “listen, I don’t think this thing is suitable for here” and so on and so forth” he said.

