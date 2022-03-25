Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves was not present at yesterday’s sitting of Parliament as a result of coming down with a “terrible flu”.

Prime Minister Gonsalves during a brief call to Star Radio yesterday discussed his symptoms, where he joked about so far being able to avoid contracting COVID-19 but somehow still falling ill with the flu.

“I’m not feeling well and I won’t be in Parliament. There is nothing too seriously untoward, I got a terrible cold—terrible flu; apparently it is going around. I mean I escaped covid and then I end up with the flu and it really mash me up” Gonsalves said.

The Prime Minister listed symptoms such as stuffiness, headache, and more. However he expressed that he knew from the beginning that he had not contracted covid-19.

The Prime Minister during his call also confirmed that he had tested negative for COVID-19 after undergoing both Rapid Antigen and PCR tests.

“I knew from the beginning that it wasn’t covid because I didn’t have any of those symptoms but on Saturday I took a rapid test and it was negative, and yesterday evening I took a PCR [test] just in case it might have been possible for me to go to Parliament, and that is also negative” Gonsalves said.