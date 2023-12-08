Masicka is dominating the tally for trending music on YouTube.

The dancehall star released his second studio album, Generation of Kings, a week ago, and since then, the album songs have been creating a buzz online.

Over on YouTube, the mecca for new releases in Jamaica, Masicka sits atop the local Trending for Music chart while also occupying the second and third positions.

The Def Jam artist took to Instagram to share screenshots chronicling his chart dominance and asking fans to name their favorite track from the album.

The post features four slides, the first three of which display the top 3 songs that are trending on YouTube in Jamaica.

In the coveted No. 1 position is the track “Triumph,” one of the most popular titles from the album.