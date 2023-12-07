The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) has initiated a thorough investigation into the recent article published by iWitness News, titled “Cop in Uniform Lends Gun to Man to Threaten Woman,” dated Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

According to a release from the public relations and complaints depart of the police force, upon becoming aware of the concerning allegations, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mr. Frankie Joseph, took immediate action by ordering a comprehensive inquiry into the matter. The RSVGPF is committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity and accountability within its ranks.

According to the release from police, the investigation will focus on verifying the accuracy of the reported incident, ensuring transparency, and holding any individuals involved accountable for their actions. The RSVGPF emphasized its dedication to maintaining public trust and addressing any misconduct within its force promptly.

The RSVGPF is encouraging anyone with information regarding the incident to come forward and assist in the investigation.