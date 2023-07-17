Cariway, a locally owned and operated tourism business, will officially launch its online marketplace on July 19th, 2023 with an initial focus on St. Vincent & the Grenadines.

According to an official release, this new platform opens up a world of local, authentic and sustainable travel experiences for tourists, while supporting local business owners in the tourism sector.

“I think it’s important for us to have that ability locally to go from a tour idea in St. Vincent by a local tour operator, to basically the sale of that tour to tourists in Canada who’d be visiting, instead of having to rely solely on external companies like TripAdvisor or old and unfriendly methods like email, wire transfers” said – founder of Cariway, Cenus Hinds.

The Cariway platform allows local tour operators to put their tours online to be displayed alongside all other tours in St. Vincent & the Grenadines and enjoy other features such as: Online payment processing (earnings are wire transferred minus commission every month), Calendar management, tours separated by category, multicurrency support, Reviews & Ratings, Free digital marketing and more.