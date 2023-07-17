Heads of State of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Republic of Cuba held bilateral discussions as over 60 countries convene for the EU-CELAC summit in Brussels.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said among matters dealt with were regional issues, Caricom and Cuba and as well as CELAC and continued cooperation between the two countries.

Dr. Gonsalves also indicated that coming out of the meeting, that there will be an increase in the number of scholarships for Vincentians and explored enhanced security measures for Cuban doctors and professionals working in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

“We express our gratitude for the enhanced number of scholarships being given to us, and the strengthening of the bilateral relations, we discussed the recent incidents on Cuban doctors by one or two persons in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and way in which we can strengthen the security,” Dr. Gonsalves said.

President of Cuba Miguel Mario Diaz-Cane’ said among matters discussed were the expectations of CELAC at the summit and also followed up on issues raised during his recent visit to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.