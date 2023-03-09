Over 200 VHF radios were donated by the FAO and to date, the Department of Fisheries has issued 81 of those radios to fishers.

On Friday March 3, 2023, a training and handing over ceremony took place at the Fisheries Conference Room.

Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries Saboto Ceasar said there will be significant training for fishers in the use of the device as the fishing sector becomes more modernized, with the safety of fishers as priority.

“As we seek to attract more young persons into the fisheries sector, the issue of the technology and access to cutting edge technology is going to be one that is of first importance and I want to encourage the young persons who are listening that we are very concerned about the safety of our fisherfolk, and I know that there are many persons that want to get into fishing but are very worried about going to sea,” Minister Caesar said.

Chief Fisheries Officer, Jennifer Cruickshank- Howard said the radios were part of promoting safety measures at sea and formed part of a project through the FAO as part of their volcanic relief efforts.