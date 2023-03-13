The High Court earlier today ruled that the government’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement and the dismissals springing from it are unconstitutional and void.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves in a call to the Shake Up program said that the Government’s lawyers are confident that the decision will be overturned in the court of appeal.

“The position of the Government in relation to the decision of the High Court Judge this morning on the “vaccine case” which as you know the applicants in accordance with the judgment of the Judge Justice Henry that they won the case, but the lawyers for the Government are quite satisfied that it is likely that this judgment would be overturned in the Court of Appeal and we have given instructions to them to appeal. In fact they had orally indicated that they would appeal—in the court,” the Prime Minister said.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said that this matter is too important for the Government to just rely on the judgment of a court in the first instance. He also stated that the Government is satisfied that its actions saved lives and livelihoods during the COVID-19 pandemic