The Lions Club St. Vincent South celebrated 45 years of service on October 9th, 2023.

In celebration of this, a charter night cocktail was held at Myah’s Suites in Diamond and began at 8pm.

The Lions Club also celebrated the work and dedication to Lionism of five senior Lions who were recognized for their service to the club over the years.

Awards were presented to the current Zone Chair, Lions Cornelia Moses, Isaac Solomon, Junior Bacchus, and Lion Paul McLeish, who received a special award as a charter member since its establishment.

Also in attendance were the presidents of the Lions Club of Kingstown SVG and the Leo Club of Kingstown.