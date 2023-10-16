The National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) Campden Park Warehouse will soon be rehabilitated through funding by the World Bank’s Volcanic Eruption Emergency Project (VEEP).

The Economic Planning Division in the Ministry of Finance will host a community consultation meeting on October 18th, 2023, at the NEMO Warehouse in Campden Park, in partnership with NEMO at 5pm.

The warehouse will see the renovation of the existing structure as well as the addition of two new wings, one of which will contain a mezzanine with lift access.

Other improvements will involve replacing the roof and installing vents, improving compound security, installing a water collecting and storage system, and installing a backup generator and supporting infrastructure.

The rehabilitation work is scheduled to begin in November 2023. Work will be facilitated by Gibson’s building and designed and supervised by Stewart Engineering Limited.

The Economic Planning Division of the Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning, and Information Technology is in charge of carrying out this project.